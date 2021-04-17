AllianceBernstein’s (AB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 523,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

