Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $27,553.53 and approximately $139.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.94 or 0.01707681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00653431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

