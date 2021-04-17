Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $41.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,296.66. 1,373,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,853.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

