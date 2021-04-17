ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,474 shares of company stock worth $2,131,942 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

