Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 124.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.