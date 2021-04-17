Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders have sold 715,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,493,886 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

