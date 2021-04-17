American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $34.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 71,621 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

