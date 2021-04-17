American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Motco increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.92. 21,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.