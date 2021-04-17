Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day moving average of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

