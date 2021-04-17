Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after buying an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

