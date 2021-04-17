Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,773 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of KB Home worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $48.08 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

