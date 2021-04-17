Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Loews by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Loews by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.