Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,672 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

