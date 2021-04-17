Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,280 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT opened at $92.74 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

