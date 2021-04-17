Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

