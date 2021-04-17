Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Navient worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 192.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

