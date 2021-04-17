Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,189 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $263.27. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.40.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

