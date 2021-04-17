Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $13.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EIGR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 135,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $281.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 278,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

