Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $253.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.10 million and the lowest is $245.86 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $254.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

