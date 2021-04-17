Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the lowest is $5.01 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $22.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.25 billion to $23.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,923. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. AutoNation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

