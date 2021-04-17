Analysts Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Total has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

