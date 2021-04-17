Analysts Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Total by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. Total has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit