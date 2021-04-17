Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

