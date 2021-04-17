Analysts Set Expectations for WW International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WW International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WW. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

