Analysts Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price at $27.86

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

FIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

