Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target at $46.64

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 567,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. Immunovant has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

