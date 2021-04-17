Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4983 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

