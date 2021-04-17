Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,205. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Annexon by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit