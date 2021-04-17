Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,205. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Annexon by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

