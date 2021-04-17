Apella Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,784. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

