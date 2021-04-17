Apella Capital LLC Sells 14,064 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 125,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,866 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

