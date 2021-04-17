Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aphria in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.15. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.75.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.45 million.

