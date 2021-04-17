Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of APO stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

