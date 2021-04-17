Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 120.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 80.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

