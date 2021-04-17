Argus Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Twitter has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twitter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

