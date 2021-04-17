Argus Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.