Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. Arkema has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.