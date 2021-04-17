Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

