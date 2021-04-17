Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 356,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,584,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

