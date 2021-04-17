Asch Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asch has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $33,258.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00299275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00723447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,792.73 or 1.00122072 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00863910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

