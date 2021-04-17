ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ASOMY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. ASOS has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

