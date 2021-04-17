Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.00

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.02 million.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.