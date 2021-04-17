Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $166.35. 10,057,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.