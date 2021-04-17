Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 176,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Comments


