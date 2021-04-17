Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 176,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

