AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

OTCMKTS:AOCIF remained flat at $$32.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.