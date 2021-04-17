Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Financial Analysis

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Autoliv alerts:

This table compares Autoliv and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.98 $461.50 million $5.72 16.80 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 12 5 0 2.22 Canoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.43%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Autoliv.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Summary

Autoliv beats Canoo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.