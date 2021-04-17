AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 3.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,399.05.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,472.26. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,450. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $937.21 and a twelve month high of $1,470.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,322.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

