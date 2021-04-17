Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,189,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $182.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $181.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.