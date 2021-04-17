Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,731 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

