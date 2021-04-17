Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.67. 6,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.