Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $152.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.