Autus Asset Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.40 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

